EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will be conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The third special enforcement period begins on December 18, 2017, and ends on January 2, 2018. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.

More like this:

Illinois State Police Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In The Metro East Area
Aug 7, 2025
Giannoulias Takes Aim At Financial Scammers
Yesterday
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Issues 28 Speeding Tickets in Safety Campaign
Aug 5, 2025
July Traffic Crackdown Targets Speeding Across Madison County and Illinois
Jul 8, 2025
Edwardsville Police Join Statewide Effort Against Impaired Driving
Jul 9, 2025

 