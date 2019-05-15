EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today issued a statement about the death of retired Officer John Tretter. Tretter, an officer for 30 years, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County.

Tretter retired in 2001 as an Edwardsville Police shift commander.

“The Edwardsville Police Department mourns the passing of retired Officer John Tretter,” the department said in a statement. “Officer Tretter served the community of Edwardsville as a police officer from 1970 until he retired in 2001. Our thoughts and prayers are with John Tretter’s entire family and friends during their time of loss.”

Tretter is survived by his wife; daughters, Kory (Joedy) Saffel of Marine, Tina Jacobsen of Palm Bay, Florida, and Dana (Todd) Brakhane of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Maddisen, Jackson, McKinley, Eric, Luke, Meghan, and Benjamin.

John is also survived by brother, Albert (Cynthia) Tretter of St. Louis, Missouri; sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Nenninger of St. Louis and, Claire (David) Bauer of Edwardsville.

Saska Mateer Funeral Home said suggested memorials for Tretter is to F.O.P Lodge 244 "Shop with a Cop,” one of his favorite community activities for the police department.

Visitation is Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.

Funeral Mass is Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan St. Burial is at St. Boniface Cemetery.

