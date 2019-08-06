EDWARDSVILLE - Local law enforcement officers joined the community Tuesday night at Edwardsville City Park for National Night Out.

National Night Out is the first Tuesday in August each year. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

D.A.R.E. Officer Anthony Dietz, with the Edwardsville Police Department, said the evening is an excellent opportunity for officers to get out and get to know members of the community.

“It’s also a great chance to get families out in a safe environment where they can get out and have some time tighter,” Officer Dietz said.

During the event, the kids had the opportunity to participate in bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, a balloon artist, ID kits for children, food, games, and much more.