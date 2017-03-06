The academy is a 10-week course from 6 to 9 p.m. to be held on Thursdays.

The first session will start on April 13th, 2017.

Topics to be covered include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, Crisis Intervention

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

4-hour ride along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. All citizens may apply, but priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. Upon graduation, participants will receive a shirt and certificate of completion.

If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/police for information and to download an application.

Some portions may require physical activity. The department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

Spring Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy and Department of Police Chief Jay Keeven's purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve.

"This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a 'hands on' learning environment," Breihan said. "Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view."

If you have any questions, please direct them to: