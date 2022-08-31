EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam.

"These callers are also using fake caller IDs that represent local government offices," the police cautioned. "Please use caution when taking unsolicited calls; never provide a credit card or bank information over the phone to an unknown person.

"If you are concerned about your utility services, contact your provider via a number on your bill."

Contact the Edwardsville Police Department if you have any information about this ongoing scam at (618) 656-2131.

