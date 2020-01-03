EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police showed zero tolerance in a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state and arrested 14 impaired driving offenders.

Edwardsville Police participated in the 2019 Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department also issued the following enforcement actions:

12 speeding tickets

6 cited for driving or suspended/revoked license

61 other traffic citations

The Edwardsville Police Department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts during the holiday season, adding four additional officers for specific patrols with extra emphasis placed on late-night hours when stats show most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur, Lt. Christopher Byrne of the Edwardsville Police, said.

"We can't stress this enough: Impaired driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and puts the driver, passengers and other road users at risk," Lt. Byrne said. "The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on. Because of this special law enforcement effort, our roads were safer for the holidays."

The Illinois "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More like this: