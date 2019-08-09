EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has its 28th annual D.A.R.E Car Show set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 25, at Edwardsville High School parking lot.

Expanded parking and tents are allowed. The public is invited to attend the show free of charge, along with the shuttle service.

All event proceeds benefit the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. program.

"There will be 47 vehicle classes and eight motorcycle classes, which ensures more entrants will receive trophies, which will be awarded in the air-conditioned EHS cafeteria," Edwardsville Officer Jared Sprinkle said. "Registration for show participants is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with awards given at 4 p.m. Car show registration is $15, display only $10, and fees will be collected at the entrance. The first 350 paid registrations entering the gate will receive a dash plaque."

Also, anyone entering a vehicle will receive a free photo of their vehicle. There is also a 50/50 drawing set, silent auction, vendors and free entertainment throughout the day. The YMCA will be providing children's entertainment and the Home Depot will have a craft shop with free craft kits for children.

The Model T Club will have a 15-minute Model T. assembly demonstration on the front parking lot at noon. Pattie's Pit Stop is back with great food in the air-conditioned cafeteria.

"All car clubs registering vehicles will have a chance to win the Club Award of $100, sponsored by our host club, the Piston Pushers Classic Car Club from O'Fallon, Illinois," Sprinkle said. "In addition, the Piston Pusher Club will make a donation of $250 in support of the D.A.R.E. program, plus many of their members work the event, as they have in years past."

For more information contact Officer Sprinkle at jsprinkle@cityofedwardsville.com.

