EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday announced it issued 23 hands-free law violations and five other citations to include a suspended license arrest, along with several registration and insurance violations during the April Distracted Driving Enforcement Period.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed the Edwardsville Police Department to bring a heightened awareness to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” said Lt. Barry Jones. The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort. Using your phone in anything other than the hands-free mode in Illinois is not only dangerous but also illegal. Break the cycle. Drop it and drive."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: