Edwardsville Police Department Announces Another Citizen's Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has announced another Citizen's Police Academy.
The Edwardsville Police is accepting applications for the fall would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law enforcement officers.
The academy is a 10-week course to be held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the first session will start on Sept. 12, 2019. (No class will be held on Oct. 31).
Topics to be covered include:
Law review
Traffic/DUI enforcement
Use of force, excited delirium, Crisis Intervention
Firearms familiarization
Force on force/active shooter hands on exercise
Drug trends and identification
Crime scene investigation with hands on exercise
Computer crimes and identity theft
Juvenile Law and trends
4-hour ride along
The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate in the academy. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant who applies.
If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.
Some portions may require physical activity. The Department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.
Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy and the purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve. This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a “hands on” learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view.
If you have any questions, please direct them to:
Sergeant Matt Breihan Edwardsville Police Department 618-656-2131 Ext. 151 mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com
