EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that it is accepting applications for the Spring Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy.

The invitation is sent out to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers, Edwardsville Police Sgt. Matt Breihan said.

"The academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a "hands-on" learning environment," Breihan said. "Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer's point of view."

The academy is a 10-week course to be held on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the first session will start on March 10, 2020.

Topics to be covered include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, Crisis Intervention

Firearms familiarization

Article continues after sponsor message

Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

Juvenile Law and trends

4-hour ride-along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate in the academy. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant who applies.

If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.

*Some portions may require physical activity. The Department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

Applications can be obtained online at the Edwardsville Police Department website and sent to 333 S. Main Street P.O. Box 336 Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025, phone, 618-656-2131.

Visit www.cityofedwardsville.com for more info.

More like this: