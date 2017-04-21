EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is known for its service well beyond the normal routine of being officers, and it showed once again at Culver’s this week.

Edwardsville Police Department members held its annual ButterBurgers and Badges Special Olympics fundraiser at Culver’s this past week and once again it was positively received by the community.

Amanda Boushie, the Culver’s general manager, said the night went well and that the officers were perceived as “very community friendly.”

Lt. Michael Fillback said he thought it was an enjoyable evening for the officers and the public together.

“Culver’s is very community-friendly,” he said. “This is the second time we have done this here and their staff has been really nice and helpful. We have our annual Torch Run through town on June 5 to 6 for Special Olympics.”

Lt. Fillback commended Culver's for always being receptive to the community and giving back with fundraisers within the business.