Glen-Ed Food Pantry receives check from the Edwardsville Police Department.EDWARDSVILLE - Recently, members of the Edwardsville Police Department presented a $1,680 check to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

The donation was much appreciated by Glen-Ed Food Pantry officials.

Most Edwardsville Police Department members are usually clean-cut, but those who donated to the Pantry were allowed to opt out of shaving for a three-month period.

"These efforts are part of a larger program where members of the department raise funds for different charities," the police department said.

