Edwardsville Police Contribute $1,680 To Glen-Ed Food Pantry
EDWARDSVILLE - Recently, members of the Edwardsville Police Department presented a $1,680 check to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.
The donation was much appreciated by Glen-Ed Food Pantry officials.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Most Edwardsville Police Department members are usually clean-cut, but those who donated to the Pantry were allowed to opt out of shaving for a three-month period.
"These efforts are part of a larger program where members of the department raise funds for different charities," the police department said.
More like this: