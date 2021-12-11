SEE DRONE VIDEO:

DRONE VIDEO: Amazon building ripped apart by tornado

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department Chief Mike Fillback confirmed at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday there were at least two fatalities at this point after a catastrophic weather event at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, caused damage to a significant portion of the Amazon warehouse located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Efforts being made to notify next of kin at this time,” Chief Fillback said.

A press conference was held at 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 South Main Street in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police said search and rescue operations are continuing at this time. The following agencies are on scene and assisting: St. Clair County, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Madison County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Hamel Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department and numerous other police, fire, and EMS agencies. Additionally, several heavy equipment operators are assisting.

Edwardsville Police said this is an active search and recovery scene and additional information will be made available as it becomes available. Another press conference will be held late Saturday afternoon at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building.

More like this: