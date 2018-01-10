EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department confirmed the 1st Mid America Credit Union on Troy Road in Edwardsville was robbed late this morning.

The robbery occurred at 11:42 a.m., police said. Surveillance video is being reviewed to see if the robber is the same person suspected in multiple bank robberies spanning the Riverbend. Police said the suspect was a light-skinned black male wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie. Again, it is not known if the suspect is the same as the other robberies at this time.

More details will be released through an upcoming press release from the Edwardsville Police Department.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

