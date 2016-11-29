EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the second in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on November 28, 2016.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 0 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations, and 15 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of November 14, 2016, to November 28, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 2 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 76 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Christmas & New Year’s Holiday period. Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Charles Kohlberg at 618-656-2131.