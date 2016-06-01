EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the sixth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 30, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of four Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 48 other traffic violations.

There were zero fatalities and three alcohol related traffic accidents during this period, which resulted in no serious injuries.

During the enforcement period of May 16, 2016, to May 30, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of six Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and sixty other traffic citations. The Edwardsville Police Department uses a grant to provide for extra officers on duty during holiday periods.

Lt. Charles Kohlberg said he believes the warnings issued about the traffic enforcement periods and extra officers help prevent violations over holiday time frames.

He encourages if people are going to attend parties and bars during holidays to make sure they have a designated driver, get a cab or stay overnight if necessary, but never drink and drive.

Lt. Kohlberg said the biggest problem today is people texting and driving, which is always dangerous. He encourages motorists to put their phones down while driving and concentrate on the road.

The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Kohlberg at 618-656-2131.

