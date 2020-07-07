EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department late Tuesday confirmed the name of a person who later died from injuries after his bicycle struck a moving truck Friday around lunchtime on Buchanan Street in Edwardsville near King City Liquor.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said from what was explained to him there was no fault by the person driving the moving truck but the person on the bicycle - Jeffrey J. Wilkinson - rode across the King City Liquor parking lot to the sidewalk and lost control of the bicycle, then jetted into the street and hit the truck. Chief Keeven said Wilkinson, 41, was quickly transported to Anderson Hospital, where he died from injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident remains under investigation, the chief said, and toxicology results have not yet been released.

More like this: