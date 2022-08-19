EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire and Police Department were called to the scene of a manhole accident Friday night. When they arrived, two construction workers were discovered deceased in a manhole in the 100 block of East Union Avenue.

The call came out at 6:55 Friday night, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said. An Edwardsville first responder attempted to save the two and was injured in the process and transported to a hospital.

Fillback said that the first responder's injuries were non-life threatening. The first responder struggled with the decreased oxygen level as he entered the manhole. The Edwardsville Fire Department was using special gear to recover the two in the manhole, the chief said and the coroner's office has been called to the scene.

The two victims have not been identified at this time. More to come.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

