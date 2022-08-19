EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire and Police Department were called to the scene of a manhole accident Friday night. When they arrived, two construction workers were discovered deceased in a manhole in the 100 block of East Union Avenue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call came out at 6:55 Friday night, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said. An Edwardsville first responder attempted to save the two and was injured in the process and transported to a hospital.

Fillback said that the first responder's injuries were non-life threatening. The first responder struggled with the decreased oxygen level as he entered the manhole. The Edwardsville Fire Department was using special gear to recover the two in the manhole, the chief said and the coroner's office has been called to the scene.

The two victims have not been identified at this time. More to come.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Edwardsville School Board Votes to Dismiss 16 Employees
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville's Ivy Hall Dispensary Focuses on the Cannabis Experience
Mar 27, 2025
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Distinguished Speaker Series to Launch with Expert on “High Conflict”
Mar 29, 2025
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
4 days ago
When John Met Jayne: John Simmons Shares Story of Proposal and Coming to Alton
Feb 14, 2025

 