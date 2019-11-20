EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department again plans its holiday traffic enforcement program and it begins Nov. 22, with Thanksgiving closely ahead.

The traffic safety campaign focuses on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Holiday traffic brings with it increased risk for accidents,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Christopher Byrne said. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without inside, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation said 15 motor vehicle crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2018. Five of the 15 deaths occurred in crashes involving at least one driver who had been drinking.

Edwardsville Police partners with the Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased holiday traffic safety campaign. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Nov. 22 through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns are funded by IDOT-administered federal traffic safety funds.

More like this: