EDWARDSVILLE - The intersection of Center Grove and Illinois Route 157 in Edwardsville is clear and all traffic lanes are open, Edwardsville Police Department said this afternoon.

An accident involving a car and motorcycle blocked travel in that area for several hours Friday morning. The call to first responders went out at 7:42 a.m. Friday.

A man on the motorcycle was taken by ARCH helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital from the accident scene. Edwardsville Police said those in the car apparently were not seriously injured in the crash. The car and motorcycle were both left in place at the accident scene while accident reconstruction went on, which took multiple hours.

"We appreciate your understanding, our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in the crash," Edwardsville Police said.

