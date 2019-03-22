EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today it has been advised of the funeral arrangements for Michael and Lois Ladd.

Visitation will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville from 3-8:00 p.m.

The couple was tragically murdered recently and found by Edwardsville Police on Monday at their home.

In celebration of the Ladd’s lives, funeral services will be held at the church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be arranged at a later date.