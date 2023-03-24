EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign from March 10 through March 18, and reported eight citations for impaired driving.

“We can’t stress this enough: Impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers, and all road users at risk,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on. If you use any impairing substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

Whittaker said the Edwardsville Police Department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding 11 hours of patrol dedicated to impaired driving. In addition to impaired driving arrests, officers working the directed patrol issued three speeding citations and eight other citations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in 2020, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by NHTSA.

