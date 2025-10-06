EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced the results of its enhanced traffic enforcement efforts as part of the Federal Fiscal Year 2025 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

These efforts, conducted periodically between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025, were aimed at reducing traffic crashes and saving lives. During the most recent additional enforcement campaign, mainly focused in September of this year, Edwardsville Police officers issued a total of 119 citations.

The results include:

• 73 speeding citations

• 29 electronic device use citations

• 17 other citations

“The goal of this enforcement was to make our roads safer for everyone,” said Lt. Matt Senci. “By focusing on the leading causes of crashes – such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and failure to wear seat belts – we aimed to save lives and remind drivers that violating traffic laws will not be tolerated.” The STEP grant was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of a statewide effort to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

