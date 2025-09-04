EDWARDSVILLE – During the recent Labor Day enforcement period, the Edwardsville Police Department conducted a successful impaired driving campaign. This effort resulted in five arrests for driving under the influence (DUI). In addition to the DUI arrests, officers issued 19 speeding citations, 5 seat belt citations, and 22 other citations.

“The Labor Day safety campaign was a success." said Lt. Matt Senci. "It not only made the roads safer but also educated the public about the serious risks of driving under the influence."

The Edwardsville Police Department collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaigns.

This effort was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

