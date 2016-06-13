EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s summer mosquito abatement program begins on Tuesday, June 14.

The fogging operations will take approximately three evenings per week to complete during the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (weather permitting) and will be performed as needed on a biweekly cycle by licensed personnel.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Please check your property and eliminate standing water in bird baths, ponds, flower pots, old tires and down sprouts,” Matt Taul, superintendent of Edwardsville Streets & Fleet Maintenance, said. “Look for low lying areas and other receptacles in which mosquitoes can breed. High weeds can also be a breaking ground for mosquitoes. Larvaciding is the best method for fighting mosquitoes before they develop into adults.”

The Edwardsville Public Works Department will also increase surveillance to identify standing or stagnated water pools such as storm inlets and catch basins and treat these areas with mosquito larvacide.

Please contact Public Works at 618-692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: