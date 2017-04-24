BARRINGTON 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1; EDWARDSVILLE 10, LaSALLE-PERU 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville finished in seventh place Saturday at the Washington (Ill.) Tournament, falling to Barrington 2-1 in their final group game, then short-gaming LaSalle-Peru 10-0 in five innings in the seventh-place game. The Tigers at 16-4 on the year after dropping three of four games on the weekend.

Against Barrington, two runs in the sixth gave the Fillies the win; Taryn Brown was 2-of-3 with a double for the Tigers with a RBI that scored Maria Smith, with Anna Burke, Sarah Hangsleben, Lauren Taplin and Brooke Webber also getting hits. Jordan Garella took the loss, striking out one in going the distance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Against the Cavaliers, Jordyn Henricks threw a five-hit shutout, striking out four, to help get the Tigers back on track; Hangsleben went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and run scored for EHS, with Burke going 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Smth 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Taplin 1-for-3 with a RBI and Webber 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored.

Edwardsville hosts Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then meets East St. Louis at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at home before traveling to Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.