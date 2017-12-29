EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, January 24th.

The Parks Department will be showing “Send Me No Flowers” (1964) starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson at Wildey Theatre. This movie is a comedy and drama. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 a.m.

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is January 17th.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

