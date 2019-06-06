EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for a trip to few highlight locations in St. Louis, to Stages St. Louis to see Grease on July 25th, and visit Missouri Botanical Gardens on August 22nd.

On June 27, enjoy a day with Linda Koenig visiting a few fun spots in St. Louis. We will start with touring the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Lunch will be a soul food buffet at Sweetie Pies, featured on Oprah’s TV Network. After lunch, tour the 1912 beautifully restored St. Louis Central Public Library. Our final stop will be at the newly restored Soldier’s Memorial dedicated to the St. Louis soldiers who lost their lives in WWI.

The cost is $75 per person and includes motorcoach, tours listed and lunch at Sweetie Pies. The registration Deadline: Friday, June 14, 2019.

On July 25th, we are heading to Stages St. Louis to see Grease. Bursting with explosive energy and 1950’s nostalgia, GREASE blends an Irresistible mix of adolescent angst and All-American teen spirit to create a high-octane, pop-culture phenomenon you won’t want to miss! Before the show, we will enjoy lunch with appetizer, entrée, and dessert at Sunset 44 Bistro in Kirkwood. The cost is $100 per person and includes motorcoach, 1 ticket, and lunch. Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14, 2019

Join us as we explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens on August 22th. Founded in 1859, the 79-acre Missouri Botanical Garden is the nation's oldest botanical garden in continuous operation and an oasis in the city of St. Louis. We will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $45 per person and the fee includes motorcoach, admission, and tram tour. The registration deadline is Friday, August 2, 2019.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025.

