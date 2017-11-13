EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome back Santa Claus to his 11th year of greeting children from his home in City Park. Santa’s festively decorated house will once again be located on 101 South Buchanan Ave. in front of the Edwardsville Public Library.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Visitors are welcome to tell Santa their holiday wishes on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Saturday, Nov. 25 until Dec. 20. Those who visit on Saturday, Nov. 25, will get to see him arrive to City Park in a big fire truck courtesy of the Edwardsville Fire Department. Parents are encouraged to take their own pictures for free. For more information contact the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

More like this:

Edwardsville Moose Lodge Donates To Local First Responders
Jul 16, 2025
Edwardsville to Celebrate 62025 Day with City Park Activities and Concert
Jun 18, 2025
Shooting Incident Leaves Woman Injured In Granite City
5 days ago
Edwardsville Aldermen Approve Downtown Parking Lot Concept Plan Agreement
Aug 20, 2025
Granite City Residents Charged In Weapon Possession, Burglary Cases
Jul 16, 2025

 