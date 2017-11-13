Edwardsville Parks Department hosts Santa at City Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome back Santa Claus to his 11th year of greeting children from his home in City Park. Santa’s festively decorated house will once again be located on 101 South Buchanan Ave. in front of the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message Visitors are welcome to tell Santa their holiday wishes on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Saturday, Nov. 25 until Dec. 20. Those who visit on Saturday, Nov. 25, will get to see him arrive to City Park in a big fire truck courtesy of the Edwardsville Fire Department. Parents are encouraged to take their own pictures for free. For more information contact the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending