EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome back Santa Claus to his tenth year of greeting children from his home in City Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Santa’s festively decorated house will once again be located on 101 South Buchanan Ave. in front of the Edwardsville Public Library.

Visitors are welcome to tell Santa their holiday wishes on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays from 1:00-4:00pm starting Saturday, November 26th until December 21st. Those who visit on Saturday, November 26th will get to see him arrive to City Park in a big fire truck courtesy of the Edwardsville Fire Department.

The Parks Department will have a digital camera onsite and can email picture to participants but parents are encouraged to take their own pictures. For more information contact the Parks Department at 692-7538.

More like this: