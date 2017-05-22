EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first Ice Cream Social from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at City Park.

"Kick Off the summer and cool off with free ice cream donated by Prairie Farms.," Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, recreational activities supervisor for Edwardsville Parks and Recreation, said.

"The Ice Cream Social is a great way for families and neighbors to learn more about parks and recreation programs while enjoying free ice cream. In addition to ice cream, the Ice Cream Social will offer a live presentation by Anaheim and A440."

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.