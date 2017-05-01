EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for a trip to the Stages St. Louis to see Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on June 13, tour Busch Stadium on July 13 and visit Missouri Botanical Gardens on August 24.

On June 13, take a lively, colorful, and inspirational journey through ancient Egypt with JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. This fun-filled musical entertainment from Andrew Lloyd Webber follows the rags-to-riches story of Joseph, his eleven brothers, & the miraculous coat of many colors. Based on a biblical tale as old as time itself, JOSEPH comes to vivid life amid spectacular musical numbers. Before the show, we will enjoy dinner with appetizer, entrée, and dessert at Sunset 44 Bistro in Kirkwood. The cost is $95 per person and includes motorcoach, 1 ticket, and dinner. The registration deadline is Friday, May 5th, 2017.

Come join us for a day at Busch Stadium on July 13th. We will start with a tour of the stadium which includes Champions Club, Broadcast Booth, Musical Bridge, Cardinals Club, Redbird Club and the Cardinals Dugout. After the tour, we will head over to Ballpark to visit the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and enjoy lunch at Cardinals Nation. This tour includes a 1/2 mile of walking. The cost is $75 per person and includes motorcoach, Busch Stadium Tour, admission to STL Cardinals Hall of Fame, and lunch at Ballpark Village. The registration deadline is Friday, June 23, 2017.

Join us as we explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens on August 24. Founded in 1859, the 79-acre Missouri Botanical Garden is the nation's oldest botanical garden in continuous operation and an oasis in the city of St. Louis. We will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $35 per person and the fee includes motorcoach, admission, and tram tour. The registration deadline is Friday, August 4, 2017.

There is limited space so sign up now! Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

