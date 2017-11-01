EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department Kids Halloween Costume Contest and Main Street trick-or-treating this past Saturday were both again a huge success with 198 entries in the costume competition.

The costume contest was at Edwardsville City Park Bandstand and the trick-or-treating followed immediately on Main Street. Winners were chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club. There were participants dressed in almost every costume imaginable.

On Saturday, October 28th the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted the annual children’s costume contest at the City Park Bandstand immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street.

Edwardsville Recreational Activities Supervisor Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, said the Parks Department would like to thank all who partnered with the City of Edwardsville to make this event a huge success.

She extended a thank you to the Edwardsville Lions club for judging, GCS Credit Union for donating prizes, the Edwardsville Walgreens Store for taking free pictures of each participant in the park, the SIUE Suzuki Strings for playing music during registration, Market Basket for supplying pumpkins and hay bales for stage decorations. She also thanked the Edwardsville Police Department for providing crossing guards on the Main Street intersections, and the 36 participating Main Street businesses for handing out candy after the contest.

“We look forward to partnering with everyone again next year,” Verheyen said.

Winners, chosen by the Edwardsville Lions Club, include:

Age 0-3 Winners:

1st Place: Thomas the Train =Caleb Kovarik

2nd Place: Ragedy Ann = Hensley Gieseke Beast)

3rd Place: 2 peas in a pod = Charlotte Drew w Prim

Age 4-6 Winners:

1st Place: Cleopatra carried by mummy = Maddy Mcleland

2nd Place: Ben Summers = Beast (Beauty & the Beast)

3rd Place: Rainbow Girl = Kinsley Cain

Age 7-9 Winners:

1st Place: Emmi Robberson = One Lady Band

2nd Place: Alice Out Growing the Rabbit House = Amelia Hill

3rd Place: Matthew Redden = Astronaut

Age 10-12 Winners:

1st Place: Party Pooper = Ryan Harriss

2nd Place: Fish tank and Driver = Mackenzie Levy

3rd Place: Anemone = Reese McNamara

Group Winners:

1st Place: Monsters Inc = Dustin, Danielle, and Reese McCann

2nd Place: Ghost Busters = Andy, Colin, Maggie, and Henry Dorgan

3rd Place: Aladdin = Scott, Katie, Jayne, Jack, and Blair Murphy

View our photo gallery from the costume contest on EdGlentoday.com.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.