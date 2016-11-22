Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is having a Winter New Member sale from December 1st – February 28th. Family memberships start at $320 and the winter new membership price is $260. Senior citizen memberships are $150 and the winter new membership price is $120.

The pool which sits adjacent to the beautiful Tower Lake includes lockers, restrooms and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest visitors. It is accessible from N. University Drive with parking available at Lot 10 which sits just southwest of The Gardens and Cougar Lake Drive. While parking on campus typically requires a paid permit, parking at this lot during the summer will be free to all who are visiting the pool.

Daily passes will also be available for $5 per day or $4 per day for seniors and children 4-15, kids three and under swim free. Private rentals will also be available for birthday parties, reunions and more. For more information contact the Edwardsville Parks Department at 692-7538 or visit www.cityofedwardsville.com.

More like this: