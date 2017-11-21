EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department's Holiday Art Contest is always one of the favorite competitions each year in the community.

Each year, the Holiday Art Contest seems to bring in the Christmas spirit full force and creates a sense of excitement for the children who enter.

The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department invites all children in kindergarten through sixth grade to participate in a Holiday Art Contest. The contest is sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust.

Participants can color, paint, or draw a picture no larger than 12x14 inches from one of the following themes:

Article continues after sponsor message

Holiday in Downtown Edwardsville Holiday at Leclaire Park

Holiday at City Park My Family Holiday

Three winners from each grade will be selected to receive a Target gift card in the amount of $15 for first place, $10 for second place, and $5 for third place, made possible by the corporate sponsor First Clover Leaf Bank.

All winners’ art will be displayed in the lobby at the Wildey Theatre from Dec. 18th – 29th and on Facebook under “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.” Entries must include participant’s name, address, phone number, grade and school on the back of the art. The entry deadline for this year’s contest is Friday, Dec. 15.

Submissions for the Holiday Art Contest may be dropped off at the Santa House in City Park during your visit or delivered to the Parks Office at 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.

For more information please contact the Park Office at (618) 692-7538, visit www.cityofedwardsville.com or check out our Facebook page: Edwardsville Parks and Recreatio

More like this: