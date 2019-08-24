SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School football team held their annual Orange and Black Scrimmage Friday night at Tiger Stadium before a good crowd, and it was a very successful scrimmage.

The Tiger varsity scrimmaged for just over 45 minutes at the end of the annual event, which also featured scrimmages by the freshman team, the sophomore team against the junior varsity, and scrimmages by the Little Tigers program in a celebration of the sport.

The varsity team’s scrimmage was well-played, crisp and very effective, according to head coach Matt Martin.

“Pretty crisp, pretty organized, pretty good effort,” Martin said in an interview that followed the scrimmage. “At times physical. Stayed relatively healthy; I think we got just a couple of guys banged up, maybe one kind of serious, but for the most part, it was pretty productive. Before I can make any more comments, I probably should watch film,” Martin said with a smile.

Martin felt that many of his players had standout nights during the scrimmage.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I thought our inside linebackers, (Jacob) Morrissey and (Evan) Ramirez were flying around, making plays. I thought Justin Johnson and Malachi (Revis) were really physical running the ball. I though our quarterback, (Ryan) Hampton made some good decisions on the zone read, and ran the ball well. I thought he threw the ball well. What I was disappointed in is us catching the ball. We had several balls hit our hands, and we didn’t make the catch. So, we definitely have to get better there.”

The good thing is that can be cleaned up in time for Edwardsville’s season opener next Friday at McCluer North in Florissant, Mo.

“Correct,” Martin said. “Let’s get all those drops out today.”

Overall, things continue to progress well for the Tigers as the team heads into next week’s opener.

“As well as it can at this point,” Martin said. “So, we’ve got to start playing other teams to see where we’re at. Again, when you scrimmage against yourself, is your offense that good or is your defense that bad, or vice versa. So, you’ve got to play other people to find out.”

The turnout was very good, and Martin was very pleased with the community’s support.

“Yeah, it was fun for the community,” Martin said. “From the Little Tigers on up, all the family members got to come out here and see their sons play out here on the turf. It was fun. Fun environment.”

Fostering a family atmosphere is very important to Martin, and he feels that the sport is very unique to America.

“Sure, why wouldn’t you want to play football?” Martin said. “It’s the most unique sport in America. I mean, we’re the only country that plays it, why would you not want to be a part of it? It is awesome!”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: