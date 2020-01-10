

DULUTH, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) announced that Edwardsville natives Jaycie K. Hudson and Carson R. Lewis are on its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2019. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Jaycie K Hudson is a freshman in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology B.A. program.



Carson R. Lewis is a junior in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology B.S. program.

