AMES, Iowa - Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean's List.

Quiana Renee Hampton, a Finance major, from Edwardsville, has been recognized on the Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

