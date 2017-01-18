WACO, Texas - Edwardsville native Austin William Pizzini, of the School of Engineering and Computer Science, has joined more than 3,900 Baylor University students who were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Below are students from your area who were named to the dean's list this fall.

