DECATUR - The Millikin University Women’s 4x400 Relay team competed on the opening day of the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 26 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The team of Hailey Wimberly (Salem, Ill., H.S.), Lovenya Perry (Rantoul, Ill., H.S.), Eryn Renison (Channahon, Ill., Minooka H.S.) and Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Ill., Mascoutah H.S.) finished in 16th place in the 4 x 400 meters relay prelims with a time of 3:57.63. The Big Blue didn’t not advance to Saturday’s finals.

Millikin’s Ben Kuxmann and Jake Shumaker will compete in the Men’s 800 Meters Prelims on May 27.

