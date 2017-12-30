SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Samuel Megbolugbe, of Edwardsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 6, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Megbolugbe enlisted as a 25U, Signal Support Specialist, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Megbolugbe will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company.

Megbolugbe is a 2017 graduate of Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Megbolugbe will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Megbolugbe and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

