EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE sophomore catcher Brock Weimer has added a national honor to his list of accolades. He has been named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's National Players of the Week.

The honor comes following Weimer's selection as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.

The native of Edwardsville, Illinois, hit two home runs each in three of the four games last week for the Cougars. He was 6 for 11 (.545) for the week. He also drew three walks, including an intentional walk, and finished the week with an on-base percentage of .667.

The award marks the first time an SIUE player has been featured on a National Team of the Week since the Cougars jumped to NCAA Division I.

The Cougars are home for a three-game weekend series with UT Martin beginning Friday at Simmons Baseball Complex.