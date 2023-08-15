EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is proud to announce its upcoming "The High Seas" concert, scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17, at 8 p.m.

The performance will be held at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand located in City Park.

Under the baton of co-conductor, Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the Edwardsville Municipal Band will immerse listeners in a musical journey inspired by the vast oceans and waterways.

The performance will feature a repertoire of music composed with water, particularly the ocean in mind and will include pieces such as "Of Sailors and Whales," "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," and "Sailing Songs," among others.

Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the Main Street Community Center.

Admission to the concert is free of charge, and all are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing and memorable musical experience.

For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

