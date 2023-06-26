EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is proud to announce a not-to-be-missed concert in City Park this Thursday, featuring a captivating program of patriotic music. Under the baton of Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the band will showcase the immortal works of legendary composers John Philip Sousa and John Williams, as well as a stirring composition by the band's very own euphonium player, Dr. Kim Archer.

"We are thrilled to present this extraordinary patriotic concert in City Park," said Steve Wehling, the Chairman of the Edwardsville Municipal Band. "The music of Sousa and John Williams is beloved by all, and we are excited to share the talents of our own Dr. Kim Archer with the community through her incredible composition. It will be an unforgettable evening of patriotic celebration, and we invite everyone to join us for this special event."

The concert will take place in City Park on Thursday, June 29 at 8 p.m. and again at the American Legion on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets and indulge in a delightful picnic experience while being serenaded by the mesmerizing sounds of the Edwardsville Municipal Band.

For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

