EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department is supervising summer road projects with contractors, with the prime objective to replace storm sewers, curbs and gutters.

Projects are occurring on Hale Street and Fifth Avenue in Edwardsville. Work started in the summer with a project on Troy Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Sirko said work on the summer road projects has gone well.

"The Fifth Avenue and Hale projects are about wrapped up," he said. "There has been a lot of underground work and things are moving on time for both of them."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
6 days ago
Edwardsville Issues Upcoming Roadwork, Closure Notifications
Mar 18, 2025
Edwardsville School Board Approves $10.6M Bond Project for High School Media Center
Feb 25, 2025
Giannoulias Kicks Off 2025 Summer Job Program
Mar 22, 2025
R.P. Lumber Brings “Best Service. Best Value.” To Quincy
Yesterday

 