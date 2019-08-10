EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department is supervising summer road projects with contractors, with the prime objective to replace storm sewers, curbs and gutters.

Projects are occurring on Hale Street and Fifth Avenue in Edwardsville. Work started in the summer with a project on Troy Road.

Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Sirko said work on the summer road projects has gone well.

"The Fifth Avenue and Hale projects are about wrapped up," he said. "There has been a lot of underground work and things are moving on time for both of them."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

