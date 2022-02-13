SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

CLASS 3A AT GRANITE CITY

GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville put three wrestlers through to the state meet, while the host Warriors qualified two wrestlers and both Alton and Collinsville sent through one wrestler each in the sectional at Granite's Memorial Gym.

In the third-place bout at 113 pounds, Jack Ferguson of Yorkville defeated Brendan Rayl of the Warriors 7-2, while at 132 pounds, Granite's Dylan Boyd pinned Alton's DeOntae Forest at 43 seconds of the third-place match, with both going on to state. in the 138-pound final, Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo lost to Kole Brower of Moline 17-5, while at 145 pounds, the Tigers' Drew Landau lost the final to Moline's Noah Tapia 12-4, and at 152 pounds, Edwardsville's Jordan Johnson lost to Logan Swaw of Lockport Township 5-1 and Austin Stewart of Collinsville lost the 170-pound third-place match to Matthew Janiak of Plainfield South 9-5.

The boys' state qualifiers will compete in the IHSA state finals in their respective classes Feb. 17-19 at State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana, while the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament will be Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

