EDWARDSVILLE - Carson Philipps, who plays for the Metro Elite AAU basketball team in Maryville and a recent graduate of Edwardsville High School, signed a letter of intent to play for Central College in Pella, Ia., in a ceremony held Tuesday morning at Edwardsville High School.

Philipps, who averaged 5.3 points and 1.1 rebounds-per-game for the Elite Under-17 team last summer, will be playing for the Division-III Dutch and head coach Craig Douma in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

In an interview held shortly after the ceremony, Philipps is looking forward to playing at the next level.

"I'm really excited," Philipps said. "The coaching staff showed a lot of interest, and think that I can do good things there."

The coaching staff at Central was one of the key factors in Philipps making his decision to sign with the Dutch.

"The coaching staff, and I just feel like the development is really good there," Philipps said, "and I feel like the progressional is really good there."

Philipps is planning on majoring in business marketing, with an eye of gaining a marketing job with a professional sports team. He also considered Rockford University and Knox College in Galesburg before choosing Central. Philipps' decision was also influenced by academics.

"I think I was looking for a well-balanced program," Philipps said, "and I think that the academics they offer there is pretty strong. And then, also the basketball."

Another reason that Philipps was that Central has a winning tradition at the school.

"They have a winning culture there," Philipps said, "and I just trust the coaches a lot."

Philipps feels that he'll bring much to the Central program, and is also working on other aspects of his game.

"I think shooting, for sure," Philipps said, "and I've been trying to sharpen up my ball-handling and trying to play a little bit of point guard too, as well. I'm used to playing a lot of shooting guard, so just kind of expanding my horizons that way."

Philipps' head coach for the Elite, Ryan Cox, believes that he'll bring quite a bit to the table for the Dutch.

"I think Carson's a well-rounded player," Cox said, "very good shooter. I think that's something all teams need, that are kids who can shoot the basketball. He's got a good feel for the game, so I think he'll be a great fit for their program."

Philipps has been one of the Elite's hardest-working players, and it sets an example for the other players on the team.

"We have kids that really want to work hard and improve their fundamentals," Cox said. "That something Carson was always there, practice early, left practice late, always willing to do what was needed to be done to improve as a player, as a teammate, and that's something I think any program would love to have; someone who's willing to put the time in and improve, and be a great teammate."

Cox feels that Philipps can look forward to a very bright future at Central.

"Most importantly, I hope he goes and enjoys the time," Cox said. "It's a small part of his life that he'll get only one opportunity to do. I really hope he goes and embraces that, and just enjoys it, has fun continuing to play the game."

There's other intangibles that Phillips will bring to both the Elite, and to Central as well.

"He's always been just a great kid, great student," Cox said. "He's a phenomenal student; obviously, these kids are student-athletes when they go to the next level, and I think that's important. So, it's something that their coaches are not going to have to worry about academically. They'll be able to always be eligible, being able to compete and help their team."

And the academics at a school such as Central are a very important factor as well.

"Absolutely," Cox said. "At every level, when you leave high school, it doesn't matter what level you play at, it's a challenge, it's a step up. And I think that it's important for kids to embrace that. It doesn't really matter, D-i, D-II, D-III, it's still a great opportunity to continue to play at the next level."

Being a good teammate who's willing to do anything to help his team win in one of Phillips' trademarks, and it's something he takes very seriously.

"Just being a guy who can help the team out in whatever they need," Philipps said. "And then, just being a selfless guy."

Philipps feels that his future is a bright one ahead, and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"I'm looking forward to it," Philipps said. "It's going to be a lot of hard work, but I think with hard work, success will pay off in the long run."

Cox is encouraging Philipps to embrace the challenge and have fun with it.

"Absolutely," Cox said. "I hope he has a great year his freshman year, and I hope he has a great time there as a player."

Philipps also thanked all of his coaches and family for their support in helping him get to where he is today.

"Just thanks to all my coaches and everybody for supporting me," Philipps said. "It means a lot. And my mom and dad and family too."

