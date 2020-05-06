EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday night Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton gave his State of the City Address over Zoom due to COVID-19.

The meeting started out with the appointment of Emily Bates to become the next city clerk. The board voted to appoint her.

Mayor Patton thanked the citizens of Edwardsville on how they are handling the COVID-19. He also thanked the police and fire department for their non-stop 24-hour coverage of the city and not letting COVID-19 get in the way of their duties.

Two Edwardsville police officers were awarded the Certificate of Merit Award. Sergeant Mathew Breihan was honored for his investment in helping with its school safety program. Also Officer Steven Stockhausen was awarded his certificate for how he handled a hostile suspect with restraint.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some highlights of Mayor Patton's speech included:

The Edwardsville Street Department was busy this past year with over $3 million in road improvements. Hale Avenue, Goshen Road and Fifth Avenue in Edwardsville were a few of the areas with massive improvements over the last year.



This year a park and sports complex was developed and named Plummer Family Park. The park will consist of baseball, softball, and soccer fields, along with concession stand and much more.

Mayor Patton also spoke of how World Wide Technology built two buildings and has room to build a third and contain over a million square feet. Also, another business that came to Edwardsville was Lion's Choice, along with many other restaurants and stores that were built over the year.

At the end of his speech Mayor Patton played a video to honor former Mayor Gary Niebur who was Edwardsville mayor from 1993 until 2013. Niebur died suddenly this past week.

More like this: