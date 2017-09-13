EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s Marching Tigers will perform at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tiger Field.

The first band will step off in competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Tigers will provide the concluding performance.

Edwardsville High School Marching Band director Marvin Battle said the Tiger Ambush is the second largest fund-raising event for the band.

“The Tiger Ambush Classic accounts for 1/3 of the total amount of money raised each year by the Band Boosters," he said.

“It take a large monetary commitment pay for staff, props, equipment, uniforms, instruments, guard equipment, transportation vehicles, meals, and etc. We pray for great weather each year because, like most bands, every penny is important.

These are important Tiger Ambush Classic Facts:

26 high school marching bands from Illinois and Missouri will compete in 4 classes

Competition starts at 1:00 pm

District 7 Sports Complex @ 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville

Tickets - $8 adults; $5 seniors & students (cash only)

Concessions available.

Facebook page: Tiger Ambush Classic

