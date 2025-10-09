CARLINVILLE — Ricky J. Collins, 50, of Edwardsville, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm on Sept. 30, 2025, following an incident in which he allegedly struck his daughter in the head with his hand on Sept. 29, 2025.

According to the charging document, Collins knowingly caused bodily harm to his daughter by striking her in the head.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.